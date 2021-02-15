“The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines to include mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, and proper hygiene and sanitation practices,” the Navy statement said. “U.S. Pacific Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway and remains fully operational.”

The positive tests came Sunday, less than a year after the Theodore Roosevelt was crippled by hundreds of cases. In that outbreak, the ship’s commanding officer, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, pleaded with senior Navy officials to allow him to evacuate most of the 4,800 sailors aboard in Guam, writing a memo that leaked to the media and created a furor.

“Decisive action is required. Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” Crozier wrote. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”

The acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, then removed Crozier from command, telling reporters the captain had “panicked.” Modly flew from Washington to Guam and addressed the ship’s crew afterward, accusing Crozier of either leaking the memo or being “too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.” Modly, under fire, then resigned.

One sailor assigned to the ship — Chief Petty Officer Charles Thacker, 41 — died in Guam of complications due to covid-19. Nearly 1,300 sailors — more than 1 in 4 aboard the ship — tested positive for the virus, according to a Navy investigation.

Crozier’s removal was reviewed by the Navy. In June, the chief of naval operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, upheld the dismissal, saying the investigation had found he did not do enough to stop the spread of the virus.

While numerous Navy ships have seen coronavirus cases in the past year, only the Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Kidd, a destroyer with about 330 sailors, have had outbreaks while at sea, the Defense Department Inspector General’s Office said in a report released this month.

“The Navy’s ability to control a COVID-19 outbreak on a ship at sea shows that the Navy is able to control the virus even if there is community spread in a ship’s home port,” the investigation found.