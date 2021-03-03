Out of 60 people interviewed on Jackson’s command climate, only 13 had positive experiences to share, investigators said in the report, which was first reported by CNN.

Jackson, a retired two-star Navy rear admiral, “established a workplace where fear and intimidation were kind of the hallmarks of him, his command, and control of his subordinates,” one witness told investigators.

Jackson denied misconduct in a statement Wednesday, describing the report and the allegations that underpin them as partisan attacks. The allegations publicly surfaced in April 2018 following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Jackson as secretary of Veterans Affairs.

“Three years ago I was the subject of a political hit job because I stood with President Trump. Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump,” he said in a statement.

Jackson began work as a White House physician in the mid-2000s and was named the top presidential physician in 2013, serving as President Barack Obama’s doctor and then President Donald Trump’s. He was elected to represent a Texas district in November.

Witnesses recounted bizarre and sexually charged incidents during a presidential trip to the Philippines in April 2014, when Jackson served as Obama’s physician. Jackson pounded on the door of a female subordinate after midnight, she told investigators.

“You could smell the alcohol on his breath, and he leaned into my room and he said, ‘I need you.’ I felt really uncomfortable,” the witness said.

Jackson denied misusing alcohol in his statement.

Other witnesses described Jackson making remarks about the breasts and buttocks of other subordinates.