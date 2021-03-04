About 5,200 Guard troops are on duty in Washington now, staffing a security perimeter around the Capitol that also includes miles of fencing around one of the major symbols of American democracy. It was installed in the wake of the attack on Congress, launched by supporters of former president Donald Trump after a “Stop the Steal” rally in support of his false claims that he won the presidential election.
The D.C. National Guard referred questions about the request, first reported by the Associated Press, to the Pentagon.
“The current mission extends to March 12,” said Capt. Edwin Nieves, a D.C. National Guard spokesman. “We do not have an authorized extension of that mission at this time.”