U.S. Capitol Police have requested a 60-day extension of some of the 5,200 National Guard members activated in the District of Columbia in response to security threats and the Jan. 6 assault on Congress, defense officials said on Thursday.

Two defense officials said the extension has been received by the Defense Department and will be considered by Army officials and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. If approved, it would keep Guard members on duty through May, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

About 5,200 Guard troops are on duty in Washington now, staffing a security perimeter around the Capitol that also includes miles of fencing around one of the major symbols of American democracy. It was installed in the wake of the attack on Congress, launched by supporters of former president Donald Trump after a “Stop the Steal” rally in support of his false claims that he won the presidential election.

The D.C. National Guard referred questions about the request, first reported by the Associated Press, to the Pentagon.

“The current mission extends to March 12,” said Capt. Edwin Nieves, a D.C. National Guard spokesman. “We do not have an authorized extension of that mission at this time.”