“This represents a reduction of nearly 50 percent of the current support force,” Kirby said. “This decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of its potential impact on readiness.”

AD

The National Guard have been on duty around the Capitol since hours after hundreds of people supporting former president Donald Trump’s false claim that he won the presidential election smashed their way into the building on Jan. 6, as lawmakers were certifying election results. The number of guardsmen peaked at about 26,000 on Inauguration Day, before falling in recent weeks.

AD

Kirby said that defense officials will work with Capitol Police in coming days to “incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow."

”We thank the National Guard for its support throughout this mission, as well as for its significant efforts across the nation in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic," Kirby said.

AD

Capitol Police requested the extension last week, without saying publicly how long it would extend. They have in recent weeks sought continued National Guard involvement, citing continued security threats to Congress.

The National Guard force has included about 1,100 of the D.C. National Guard’s about 2,700 members, plus guardsmen from other states, who were sent by their governors to assist in the District. All of the guardsmen fall under the command of Maj. Gen. William Walker, the head of the D.C. National Guard, while taking part in the mission.

AD

The appearance of military forces has become increasingly polarizing in recent weeks.

Last week, Sen. James Inhofe (Okla.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the Capitol Police’s request for an extension “outrageous." The continued deployment of National Guard members, who mostly have civilian jobs, is wrecking careers, he said.

AD

“That’s not what they’re supposed to be. That’s not their mission,” Inhofe said. “We have the Capitol Police. That is their mission."

The discussion has come as lawmakers and security officials wrestle with how to make the nation’s capital safer against violence in the future.

A review of security at the Capitol by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore after the riot recently found that Capitol Police are “understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained,” according to a draft copy of the report he submitted to congressional leaders.

Honore recommended filling 233 open positions on the Capitol Police force, plus adding 854 more, the report said.