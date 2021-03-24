Harris tried to run the vans off the road, then swerved into oncoming traffic to stop them before ordering 11 soldiers out at gunpoint, culminating in a bizarre moment that left them shaken on the side of a small-town highway road, said Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams.

“Some were so young, I thought they may have been part of an ROTC detachment,” Williams told The Washington Post.

Harris was arrested soon after police arrived and charged with several offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an obscure law that makes it a crime to interfere with Texas military forces, Williams said. The soldiers were not harmed in the incident.

It appeared Harris pursued the soldiers almost as soon as they left an armory in Lubbock. They stopped at a gas station across the highway for drinks, Williams said, and Harris followed the convoy from there.

After he stopped the vans, Harris pointed a .45-caliber pistol at one of the soldiers, said he was a detective and ordered the soldiers out of the vehicles, Williams said. One of the soldiers called 911, and Idalou officers arrived a few minutes later and arrested Harris without incident.

Harris had another pistol magazine in a pocket and a third magazine in his truck, along with more ammunition. None of the soldiers was armed, Williams said, which is typical for domestic responses, such as coronavirus-related missions.

Authorities said they believe Harris was in the area before the incident but are not sure exactly where.

It is also not clear whether Harris, who remains in jail, has an attorney. The Department of Homeland Security requested to hold him and will probably bring federal charges, Williams said.