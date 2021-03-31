“It felt very ghostly like, a little eerie,” he said in an interview.

Loser, three other elite airmen from the California Air National Guard and a health official were on a mission to administer coronavirus tests to the 3,500 people on the Grand Princess, marooned off the California coast after trips to Mexico and Hawaii, in an effort to help health officials understand the scope of infections aboard the ship.

The mission, a year ago this month, also marked the first Pentagon coronavirus operation, which in a year would add tens of thousands of troops mobilized to distribute tests and vaccines, bolster operations at food banks, and even fill in for elderly and medically at-risk poll workers during the election.

It was also a jump into the abyss for the team, accustomed to accepting risks they could understand, like fires, crashing waves and enemy combatants.

In general, the mission details were not too different from others involving the 129th Rescue Wing, said Chief Master Sgt. Seth Zweben, who oversaw the operation. The wing specializes in difficult medical missions, so unknown or dangerous pathogens were not a foreign concept.

Pararescuemen, the Air Force Special Warfare airmen affectionately known as PJs, conducts rescue operations like recovering people lost at sea or jumping on to a vessel to deliver blood or medical care. In combat, pararescuemen are the most trained and capable service members to deliver medical care for troops in hostile or treacherous terrain.

Calculating and assuming risk on high stakes mission comes with the territory for pararescuemen.

But faced with a highly contagious virus quickly enveloping the world, and one that researchers had not yet fully grasped, the airmen had to think of the challenge in a new way, Zweben said.

“It’s one thing to risk personal safety,” he said. “It’s another thing to bring someone else into it.” The team stepped up for the mission despite concerns, he said.

Before the mission, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained what they knew about the virus and taught the airmen how to administer the test. Meanwhile, the team made preparations to minimize their exposure, like taping their sleeves to keep out virus particles and learning that anything touched is considered contaminated.

Under a slate gray sky, a pair of Pave Hawk helicopters from Moffett Airfield in Mountain View, Calif., hauled the airmen, a CDC official and the test kits to the Grand Princess, which was several miles off the Northern California coast. Loser (pronounced “Losher”) was the first one down the hoist before receiving a white box of the test kits and a considerable amount of gear.

Then the team went into “lab mode,” Loser said, and methodically moved from one person to another, focusing on people who showed signs of infection. It was slow-going, he said, as the team shed their gowns and gloves after each interaction to put on fresh protective equipment.

Some of the patients were curious about their arrival and asked questions, Loser said. Others, including older people, had been quarantined in their cabins for days and relished the opportunity to speak to someone. Several had complaints about quarantine itself and how it was being handled.

Several people sneezed and coughed onto their face shields, Loser said.

The team spent about six hours on the ship, officials said, before they airlifted the tests back to laboratories.

Ultimately, more than 130 people who boarded the ship tested positive, and at least six died, including five passengers and one crew member, The Post reported last April. Many U.S. passengers were diverted to military bases for quarantine and further testing days after the mission.

The team members kept their distance from other airmen from the unit upon arrival back at base, Loser said, while they decontaminated the gear and cleaned out the helicopters.

They felt confident based on CDC evaluation that no one was compromised, but the team took extra precautions over the next two weeks with self-quarantine, said Loser, who is married.

The next weeks and months tested the entire military, as the virus infected more than 170,000 service members, killed two dozen and took an aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, out of commission for weeks.

Coronavirus missions helped fuel the most activations in the National Guard since World War II. That played out in other ways in California, with civil unrest missions layered on top of wildfire responses.

Precautions for the virus have affected everything since March 5, 2020, for a year and counting.