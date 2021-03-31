Transgender people can now enlist in their self-identified gender if they meet military enlistment standards, according to the policy. They may also receive medically necessary transition-related care when allowed by law, according to the guidelines, which were first reported by the Associated Press. The guidelines also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity.

The policy takes effect April 30, defense officials said, after commanders receive guidance on implementation.

Advocates estimate that transgender troops number close to 15,000. About 2,200 of them have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and are seeking care, Stephanie Miller, a defense official overseeing accessions in the military, said in a Wednesday news conference.

The Trump-era restrictions imposed tight limits on transgender troops, allowing them to serve only if they hadn’t been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, hadn’t transitioned gender and didn’t need to, and could meet standards for their sex assigned at birth, including for grooming and uniforms.

The new directive largely restores the Obama administration’s policies set in 2016, which broadened the ability for transgender people to enlist and serve with some restrictions, such as disqualifying recruits with gender dysphoria unless they were “stable” for 18 months in their preferred gender or sex assigned at birth.

The Trump-era regulations amounted effectively to a ban on transgender troops, according to advocates and activists, who have argued that deepening the enlistment pool to transgender people will help solve the military’s perennial challenges to attract enough recruits. Many Americans are already disqualified to serve because of criminal records or health issues.

Policies affecting transgender troops have undergone reversals several times since Obama-era regulations were put in place in 2016.

Subsequent restrictions bruised morale and hurt recruiting and retention efforts, former top military physicians said in a November study published by the Palm Center, a research institute that studies LGBTQ personnel issues in the military.

“The transgender ban has harmed military readiness across the board. That’s what happens when the military needlessly discriminates against people who are qualified to serve,” said Alan M. Steinman, a former U.S. Coast Guard director of health and safety and retired rear admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The Pentagon has not made public any statistic on how many transgender troops may have left the military since the 2019 order took effect, but the agency is reviewing how many may have been forced out or denied reenlistment, Miller said.

“We should avail ourselves of the best possible talent in our population, regardless of gender identity,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in January after the Biden executive order was announced. “This is the right thing to do. It is also the smart thing to do.”

The January order rankled some conservatives, who said that reopening service to transgender people was focused on social engineering rather than military necessity. Donald Trump and other conservatives described allowing transgender people in uniform as costly and a distraction.

But a 2016 Rand Corp. study commissioned by the Pentagon concluded that medical costs were negligible and found no evidence among foreign allies that allowing transgender people to serve hurt unit cohesion.

The Pentagon doesn’t anticipate a significant impact on military medical budgets, Miller said.