Jessie Rush, 29, Robert Blancas, 33, Simon Ybarra, 23, and Kenny Miksch, 21, are accused of conspiracy to destroy records and destruction of records in official proceedings. Rush faces an additional count of obstruction of official proceedings, and Blancas is charged with an additional count of destruction of records in official proceedings.

Prosecutors said the men belonged to a Facebook group named “/K/alifornia Kommando” and would meet in person for firearms training and other activities. According to the indictment, the Facebook group’s description read, “they say the west won’t boog” — a phrase, prosecutors say, that refers to the boogaloo movement, a loose collection of anti-government extremists who agitate for civil war.

All four men remained in federal custody over the weekend. If convicted, each would face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. An attorney for Blancas declined to comment on the case. Attorney information for the other defendants wasn’t immediately available.

The case also represents the latest batch of charges targeting alleged adherents of the boogaloo movement, whose followers became increasingly visible at protests following the death of George Floyd. Numerous self-proclaimed boogaloo followers have been arrested in attacks or plots in recent months, among them a trio of alleged members in Nevada who were accused of plotting to use molotov cocktails to spark violence at a rally over Floyd’s death.

The shooting of the agents in Oakland happened on May 29 outside a federal courthouse during a racial justice demonstration in the city’s downtown.

According to investigators, Steven Carrillo, a 32-year-old Air Force staff sergeant, was using the gathering as cover when he fired an assault rifle at a guard post from a moving vehicle. The shots killed Federal Protective Service officer David Patrick Underwood, 53, and seriously injured a second officer.

On June 6, authorities tracked Carrillo to a property in Ben Lomond, Calif., more than 70 miles from Oakland. As deputies surrounded the property, Carrillo sent a flurry of WhatsApp messages to members of the Grizzly Scouts in a group chat labeled “209 Goon HQ,” according to the indictment.

One message told the members to “kit up and get here” and to “take them out,” according to the indictment. Another allegedly read: “Dudes i offed a fed.”

Rush, whom prosecutors described as “commanding officer” of the Grizzly Scouts, told Carrillo to “factory reset” his phone, deleting its stored communications, according to the indictment.

Carrillo was arrested that afternoon after a gun battle that left one deputy dead and others injured. When authorities searched the vehicles used by Carrillo, police said, they found a boogaloo patch, ammunition, firearms, bombmaking equipment and three boogaloo-related messages scrawled in blood: “I became unreasonable,” “Boog” and “Stop the duopoly.”

Carrillo later pleaded not guilty to counts of murder and attempted murder in federal and state court in connection with that incident and the Oakland shooting. An attorney representing Carrillo in federal court declined to comment on his case and the allegations in Friday’s indictment.

While Carrillo was being processed last summer, the other Grizzly Scouts deleted all the “209 Goon HQ” chat logs from their phones, the indictment says, and reconnected on “an alternative communications application.” There, they turned on a “disappearing messages” function automatically erasing their chats after a certain period of time, according to prosecutors.

Blancas, described in the indictment as a “1st lieutenant” in the Grizzly Scouts responsible for security and intelligence, also deleted 20 files related to the militia group from a Dropbox account, prosecutors said. The materials included documents involving to the group’s structure, a nondisclosure agreement, a liability release waiver, and “a scorecard to assess members of the Grizzly Scouts with respect to combat, firearms, medical, and other training,” according to the indictment.

Afterward, the members “repeatedly confirmed with one another that they had destroyed evidence relating to the Grizzly Scouts,” prosecutors said.

In August, FBI agents searched properties connected to the four defendants. They confiscated assault rifles, pistols, body armor, ammunition, and electronic devices, according to the indictment.

Rush, Ybarra and Miksch made their initial appearances in federal court this week.