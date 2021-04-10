“We made it. This is our house,” he is seen saying in a video selfie recorded moments after throngs of rioters broke into the Capitol, the bureau said. “We got pepper sprayed, got abused …” he continues, before the video abruptly ends.

In a different video also taken inside the Capitol Westbury announces: “First time in the Capitol. First time in the Capitol … I’m proud of every … one of you,” court documents show.

Westbury faces charges of entering and remaining in restricted buildings, disorderly conduct in restricted buildings and in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the criminal complaint. It was unclear whether Westbury has a defense attorney.

The FBI said that after the Capitol attack, the bureau received a tip from a high school classmate of Westbury’s who identified him in videos posted on the social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat, where he is seen narrating his incursion into the government building.

The Snapchat video was then posted on a Twitter account of a friend of Westbury’s, according to court documents. FBI investigators identified Westbury in the videos and in an image posted on Reddit where he is seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red hat taking a selfie inside the Capitol.

The FBI said it also obtained additional video clips from Westbury’s own Snapchat account that show him inside the Capitol.

Westbury’s arrest comes just a day after 39-year-old Victoria White, also from Minnesota, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry on Capitol grounds, impeding law enforcement officers from their duties and obstruction of justice.

Three Minnesotans have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack, which led to the deaths of five people.

Last month, Jordan Stotts, 31, was arrested and charged with trespassing and violent entry into the Capitol and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both White and Stotts posted messages and images on Facebook that showed their role in the riot, the FBI said.

In a post written on Facebook, Stotts narrated his actions during the siege: “It all started by scaling a wall as we broke into the U.S. Capital to strike fear into the sold out Congress. We were tear gassed and 2 people were shot. We were peaceful but the police were not,” he wrote, according the FBI.

He justified his involvement claiming government’s attacks on his religious freedom and freedom of speech. “They work for us and have no right telling us what we can and can’t do! I’m sick of it and so are the Patriots!” he wrote in a different post, the FBI said.

More than 300 people have been charged in the Capitol attack — deemed by prosecutors as “unprecedented” in its gargantuan scale both in terms of the volume of the evidence collected and the number of defendants.

More than 100 federal prosecutors are working on cases across the country, and more than 900 search warrants have been executed. Investigators have collected evidence from more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-camera videos, 1,600 electronic devices and more than 200,000 tips, prosecutors said.