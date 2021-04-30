Guillén, 20, was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in an arms room on the Texas installation by a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, on April 22 last year. He dismembered and buried her remains with the help of a girlfriend, investigators have said. The remains were discovered on June 30 as investigating zeroed in on Robinson as a suspect.
He was put under guard but fled, obtained a firearm and died by suicide, investigators said.
The report Friday confirmed some of the family’s earliest fears: that Guillén faced sexual harassment on the job. Guillén had confided that she was afraid to press the issue with her chain of command, they have said.
For nearly a year Army officials have said they had no evidence Guillén faced sexual harassment, often denying the specific allegations that Robinson was the culprit while refusing to say if there were other potential abusers.
The report revealed two incidents in 2019 that disturbed Guillén but didn’t officially report because she feared retaliation. In one incident, a supervisor who was consistently hostile toward her made sexual remarks to her in Spanish. It visibly dismayed her so much, the report found, that another supervisor asked her what bothered her.
She told the supervisor about the harassment and recounted it for other soldiers, some of whom then reported it to unit leadership.
“They knew of the aggressive and counterproductive leadership but took no action,” the report said of her leaders.
The soldier who harassed her was not Robinson, the report said, but he did sexually harass another woman, investigators concluded.
Guillén’s death on Fort Hood last April, and her family’s allegations that she feared surfacing sexual harassment in her unit, ignited proposed legislation to transform how military sexual crimes are investigated. One bill is named after Guillén.
Her slaying also transformed the way the Army considers and looks for missing soldiers. Guillén was declared absent without leave, or AWOL, until the day her remains were discovered despite it being clear her disappearance was not voluntary, the report said. The designation was a matter of policy and didn’t affect the search effort, the report said.
“However, the Army’s policy requiring an AWOL duty status sent the wrong message, creating an inaccurate perception that she had voluntarily abandoned her unit and limiting the command’s access to certain resources, such as casualty assistance officer to liaise with the family,” the report found.
The Army has since changed the policy to bring more urgency to finding soldiers and declaring them missing rather than absent, the report said, an attempt to remove the ambiguity of the status.
The Guillén family and other families of soldiers declared AWOL but later found dead have criticized the Army for lacking urgency in their search, pointing to the stigma that an AWOL service member is a poorly performing outcast.
The report included details of how Robinson evaded an unarmed guard and fled, acquired a gun and died by suicide hours later before he could be arrested.
The details, first published by The Washington Post, highlighted missteps among senior leaders who planned a 24-hour watch as law enforcement gathered enough evidence to formally arrest and charge him. Robinson was told he was being watched because of coronavirus restriction violations.
One officer ordered on a group text that if Robinson fled he should be tackled, but the soldier assigned to watch his every move was not on the text chain.
Robinson fled minutes later, and his death was a subversion of justice the Army allowed to happen, the Guillén family has said.