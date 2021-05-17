As evidence, Lohmeier has cited the Defense Department’s efforts to combat racism and extremism in its own ranks after the failed insurrection Jan. 6, when a mob that included a few dozen veterans and a handful of current service members stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The military pointed to the Capitol riot as an example of such extremism, Lohmeier argued, but failed to mention occasions when protests over the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent — another oft-used talking point on the right. Those protests, however, were mostly peaceful.