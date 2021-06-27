U.S. forces launched airstrikes on facilities on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border, the Pentagon said Sunday, in response to drone attacks on U.S. troops in the region carried out by Iran-backed militias.

Two locations in Syria were attacked, along with one in Iraq, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, which described the strikes as defensive in nature. Officials have said militias employing small drones to attack regional U.S. personnel is one of the chief concerns for the U.S. military mission there.

“President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel,” Kirby said. “Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.”

A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said one of the sites hit was used in the launch and recovery of armed unmanned aircraft. Another site was a logistics hub, the official added.

Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.