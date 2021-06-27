“President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel,” Kirby said. “Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.”
A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said one of the sites hit was used in the launch and recovery of armed unmanned aircraft. Another site was a logistics hub, the official added.
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.