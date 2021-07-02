News of the departure from the airfield was first reported by Fox News.
One of the defense officials said that Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top U.S. commander for nearly three years, remains in charge and retains the ability to protect U.S. troops as the withdrawal continues if required. Like the other officials, he spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The military is expected to complete its withdrawal within a matter of days, following President Biden’s order in April to end American involvement in the war. More than 2,400 U.S. troops have been killed in 20 years of fighting, with 20,000 more wounded. About 47,245 civilians also have been killed, along with tens of thousands of Afghan security forces.
U.S. officials briefly discussed keeping Bagram open longer, as the Taliban continues an offensive that has encircled numerous provincial capitals. But the Biden administration decided to continue with its plan.
Lawmakers asked senior Pentagon officials during a House Armed Services Committee hearing last week whether it would be possible to keep control of Bagram air base. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, responded that “it is not necessary for the United States to stay at Bagram for what we’re going to try to do here with Afghanistan.”
Eighty-one of about 419 district centers in Afghanistan have fallen under Taliban control, Milley said, with others contested by the militants. Sixty percent of the districts under Taliban control fell to them last year, and the other 40 percent in the past few months, the general added.
Miller, speaking to reporters in Kabul this week, raised concerns that Afghanistan could slide into a civil war after the U.S. military withdrawal.
“The security situation is not good,” Miller said.
Biden administration officials have said that the United States will launch strikes in Afghanistan if there is evidence of a threat against the United States. Such an arrangement would focus on terrorist groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, who are believed to pose a threat outside of Afghanistan, rather than the Taliban, who are focused on taking over the country.