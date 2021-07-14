Dawn and Thomas Munn, as well as their children Kristi, Kayli and Joshua Munn, were charged with disorderly conduct and illegally entering and parading in the Capitol. Another child, an unnamed minor, also entered the Capitol, investigators said, but was not charged.
Investigators used photos from Facebook and Snapchat, as well as security footage from the Capitol, to identify the family members’ alleged movements on Jan. 6. A relative of Kristi Munn’s fiance had seen Kristi’s posts on Facebook and Snapchat and provided screenshots to the FBI, investigators said.
The Munn family’s alleged participation in the riot is part of a dynamic that has played out since Jan. 6, with many people reporting friends and family members they suspect participated in the insurrection to the FBI. A college freshman in Texas also reported his father for threatening to do “something big” before he stormed the Capitol.
According to authorities, Kristi Munn posted a photo on Facebook, before the Capitol was breached, that showed the family dressed in camouflage. It was captioned: “Washington D.C. here we come!!!" The family stayed in a hotel near Washington after driving 1,600 miles in 24 hours, Thomas Munn wrote in a Facebook post cited in the complaint.
Kristi, Thomas, Dawn, Joshua and Kayli Munn entered the Capitol by crawling through a window at around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to investigators.
A few minutes after entering, all six family members were seen allegedly moving from the crypt toward the visitor center, with Kristi Munn cloaked in a Trump flag.
Teachers from a high school and a college in Borger who had taught some of the Munn family also reviewed photos of the family and confirmed their identities.
It was not immediately clear if the family had legal representation. In a phone interview with an FBI agent, Kristi Munn admitted to traveling to Washington to see then-President Donald Trump speak, but denied going inside the Capitol or committing any crimes there.
But in messages on Facebook obtained by investigators through search warrants, Kristi wrote to someone named Jarod on Jan. 7, “We were in the capital!!” She asked him to “keep that bit of info on the [down low] for right now.”
According to the complaint, she posted a status update the same day: “Tear gas tastes like freedom #StopTheSteal #TrumpIsMyPresident.” Someone commented asking if she knew that from experience. “I do now,” she replied.
In another message, Kristi wrote that she had taken so many videos of the riot that her phone ran out of storage. Instead, she used a minor child’s phone to record more. Investigators said it did not appear that this child traveled to Washington with the family.
Dawn, Thomas, Kristi and Kayli Munn were arrested on Tuesday in Borger, court records show. Joshua Munn was arrested in Melrose, Wis., about 100 miles northwest of Madison. Joshua, who has a legal hearing next week, was subsequently released from custody. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Dawn and Thomas Munn are in their 50s and at least two of the children are in their 20s.
More than 500 people have been arrested in participating in the riot, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last month.