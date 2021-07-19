“The way that I see this attack on us, on our family, on me personally, is that this is an attempt to intimidate me, to slow me down and say, ‘We are watching you, we know you’re here and we know what you are doing,’” Kanimba said in an interview at her home in Kraainem, Belgium. “But this will not work on me. It never worked on my father. And he taught us well. So it will not work on me.”