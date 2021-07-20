The numbers on the list are unattributed, but reporters were able to identify more than 1,000 people spanning more than 50 countries through research and interviews on four continents: several Arab royal family members, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists, and more than 600 politicians and government officials — including cabinet ministers, diplomats, and military and security officers, as well as several heads of state and prime ministers. The purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined. An attorney representing NSO told The Post in a letter that NSO had “good reason” to believe the list consisted of publicly accessible “look-up” services unrelated to NSO clients.