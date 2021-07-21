Another new book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” describes Milley and Trump clashing over whether to use the military to quash racial-justice protests across the country. Milley sought to stay close with Trump through the final months of his presidency out of concern that he might invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy active-duty troops on America’s streets, according to the book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.