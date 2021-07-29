Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, will consider whether to proceed with a court-martial, said Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a Navy spokesman.
The fire swept across the ship on July 12, 2020, after beginning in vehicle cargo hold, Navy officials have said. Crews from both the Navy and San Diego Fire Department combated the blaze by both air and ground, but it suffered catastrophic damage and eventually was declared a total loss.
Navy officials decided to scrap the vessel after determining that it would take at least $2.5 billion and five years to repair.
