The Navy will bring criminal charges against a sailor suspected of setting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, which burned for days at pier in San Diego last summer and was eventually declared to be a loss of about $1 billion.

The service announced the charges in a statement on Thursday, saying authorities have collected enough evidence to schedule a hearing in the case. The sailor, a member of the Bonhomme Richard crew who has not been identified, is charged with aggravated arson and willful hazarding of a vessel, officials said.

Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, will consider whether to proceed with a court-martial, said Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a Navy spokesman.

The fire swept across the ship on July 12, 2020, after beginning in vehicle cargo hold, Navy officials have said. Crews from both the Navy and San Diego Fire Department combated the blaze by both air and ground, but it suffered catastrophic damage and eventually was declared a total loss.

Navy officials decided to scrap the vessel after determining that it would take at least $2.5 billion and five years to repair.

This is a developing story and will be updated.