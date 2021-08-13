The scramble to rescue America’s Afghan allies comes after U.S. lawmakers in both parties have pressed the Biden administration for months to move faster on the issue, and as U.S. intelligence officials assess that the capital city of Kabul could fall to the Taliban within one to three months. More than a dozen major cities fell to the Taliban in the last week as the U.S. military’s 20-year mission in Afghanistan barrels toward the Aug. 31 departure set by President Biden.