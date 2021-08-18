In their first public remarks since the Afghan government’s collapse, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declared the airport “secure” and said evacuation flights were ongoing, but they repeatedly declined to address what will be done for Americans who cannot reach the airport safely. They were even more evasive on the question of how they planned to aid Afghan allies whom the United States had pledged to evacuate, but who were being stopped at Taliban checkpoints.