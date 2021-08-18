Administration officials informed Congress earlier this week that upward of 15,000 U.S. citizens were in Afghanistan when Kabul fell. Milley and Austin acknowledged that significant threats remain for those outside the facility and indicated that the United States now is relying on the Taliban to ensure safe passage. Although the airport is controlled by thousands of U.S. troops sent back into the war zone as chaos unfolded in recent days, the militants have established their security perimeter several miles outside the facility.
“We’re going to evacuate everybody that we can physically evacuate,” Austin told reporters at the Pentagon. In an interview with ABC News that aired after the military leaders’ joint briefing, President Biden said that, if necessary, U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan beyond his prescribed Aug. 31 deadline to ferry out all Americans who want to leave.
“If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” Biden said.
The Biden administration and the Pentagon have been struggling to keep up with the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan for days now. Milley defended the military’s planning on Wednesday, saying that while there were intelligence reports that stated the Kabul government could fall quickly, “that was widely estimated and ranged.”
“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days,” Milley said, a time frame that encompasses the fall of numerous provincial capitals leading up to Kabul’s capture.
The defense officials spoke amid rising criticism that the military withdrawal directed by Biden was not handled responsibly, as administration officials said it would be. Congressional Democrats said on Wednesday that they will investigate the “flawed” withdrawal in a series of hearings.
Former U.S. civilian and military officials with experience at senior levels in Afghanistan expressed befuddlement at how unready the Biden administration appeared to the possibility that it might have to rapidly evacuate both U.S. citizens and their allies after the top U.S. commander there, Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, rotated out in July.
“Why didn’t they think they were going to be evacuating this many people?” said one former senior Obama administration official with experience in Afghanistan. Like others, this official spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to be seen as criticizing the military’s current leadership. “They clearly weren’t planning to evacuate [special immigrant visa] recipients, dual citizens and human rights advocates.”
Instead of focusing on intelligence failures, military analysts pointed to planning and execution failures that hobbled the military’s ability to respond quickly as events on the ground unraveled. Chief among the failings, they said, was the lack of a robust headquarters that could manage a quickly deteriorating security situation.
“From a military standpoint, we withdrew our only capable headquarters when Scott Miller left. You can’t run a complex operation without a capable tactical and operational headquarters,” said retired Lt. Gen. David Barno, a former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Barno questioned the decision to have a large-scale regional theater command, such as U.S. Central Command, play the leading role in overseeing a fast-moving and fluid operation on the ground after Miller departed.
“I think the speed and complexity of the operation just took them by surprise,” he said.
Another decision that is almost certain to draw scrutiny from lawmakers is the Pentagon’s decision to close Bagram air base more than six weeks ago, when the mission to evacuate America’s closest allies had barely begun. The sprawling airfield, with two runways, is about 35 miles north of Kabul and would have offered an alternative to the single-runway airport there.
“No one in their right mind would have closed Bagram Air Base while leaving behind thousands of civilians. But that’s what Joe Biden did,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) wrote on Twitter.
Cotton’s criticism was echoed by most military experts with experience in the region. Barno, who commanded all U.S. forces in Afghanistan during the early years of the war, said that in his experience, “Kabul international airport is virtually indefensible.”
Laurel Miller, who worked as a special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, said the U.S. approach to the final days of the war also seemed to defy planning from several years earlier that concluded that any large-scale evacuation without Bagram or Kandahar air bases was going to be nearly impossible.
“We expected it would be problematic to rely on the airport in an evacuation scenario because having to evacuate would mean the situation had deteriorated gravely already and many Afghans and other countries’ citizens would be desperate to get out,” Miller said.
Another former senior U.S. military commander, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity, said that keeping Bagram open would have been a “safer bet.”
“It would have given us many tactical options right to the end, not the least being its defensibility,” the retired general said. “As the humanitarian situation deteriorated and then collapsed, operating out of Bagram could also have provided a better platform for supporting humanitarian processing at Kabul, or even at Bagram itself.”
Asked about the decision to close Bagram, Milley said that the “task given to us” after the military withdrawal was to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, and that keeping Bagram and a military base at the Kabul airport would have required a “significant number of military forces that would have exceeded what we had.”
Miller and Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, who heads U.S. Central Command, recommended closing Bagram and keeping open a military presence at the airport, Milley said. The risk of leaving from the airport or Bagram was “about the same,” allowing the military to get down to about 600 to 700 troops, he added.
Asked whether the military is considering retaking Bagram in light of its advantages, Milley demurred.
“Great question, but I’m not going to discuss branches and sequels off of our current operation,” he said.
Some former officials, such as Eliot Cohen, who worked on Afghanistan policy during the latter years of the George W. Bush administration, decried the failure to protect America’s closest Afghan allies as a moral failing.
“This says something about our governing class — how shallow and irresponsible they can be,” said Cohen, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, which has trained hundreds of U.S. foreign policy officials. “They can be embarrassed. They should be profoundly ashamed.”
Senior military officials have begun to console and reassure veterans of the war. On Wednesday, the Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, said in a letter that he knows some service members may be questioning whether the war was worth it. He argued that they had “put the good of others before yourself,” fighting for Afghans to have the same freedoms that Americans enjoy and for each other.
“You never let them down. You never, ever gave up. You lived with purpose, with intention,” he wrote, before offering his own assessment. “Was it worth it? Yes. Does it still hurt? Yes.”