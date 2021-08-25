While many of the Taliban militants photographed entering Kabul carried AK47s or M16s and wore traditional clothing seen on fighters throughout the war, Haqqani’s guards, by contrast, appeared as though they explicitly sought to copy the style of elite U.S. troops and their Afghan commando counterparts. Haqqani’s rifle included an infrared laser used for night targeting, while others on his security team wore night-vision goggles and tactical gloves along with their M4s. One wore an arching green patch in the style of Ranger and Special Forces tabs.