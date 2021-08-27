This story will be updated as more names are confirmed.
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyo.
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Mo.
- David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Tex.
Rylee McCollum
20, of Jackson, Wyo. — Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) identified Rylee McCollum, a U.S. Marine, as among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the terrorist bombing at the Kabul airport. McCollum had joined the Marines right out of high school, Barrasso said, and on Thursday “made the ultimate sacrifice protecting Americans and civilians in Afghanistan.”
“As Rylee’s dad once said, he was ‘full-blooded red, white and blue,’” Barrasso said in a statement. “Rylee’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. We will always be grateful for his service and send our condolences to the entire McCollum family.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) said on Twitter he was “devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant,” Gordon said. “Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country, thank Rylee for his service.”
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) hailed McCollum’s “bravery and patriotism.”
“I want to offer my deepest condolences to Rylee McCollum’s family and loved ones,” Cheney said in a statement. “His bravery and patriotism will never be forgotten. His willingness to put himself in harm’s way to keep our country safe and defend our freedom represents a level of selflessness and heroism that embodies the best of America.”
— Meagan Flynn
Jared Schmitz
20, of Wentzville, Mo. — Mark Schmitz, Jared’s father, confirmed his death in a brief phone call with The Washington Post. He said his son had been a Marine since 2019.
Earlier Friday he told St. Louis radio station KMOX that his son, who was on his first deployment, had always wanted to be a soldier.
“His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming,” Schmitz told the radio station.
Mark Schmitz told the station that he was informed of his son’s death after a middle-of-the-night knock on the door.
“The Marines came by last night at two-forty in the morning to give us the horrific news," Schmitz told KMOX.
Schmitz said his son was tireless in his preparation as a Marine.
“This was something he always wanted to do, and I’ve never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” said Mark Schmitz.