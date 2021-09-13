Taliban militants have targeted Afghan troops and police for retribution but reserve special disdain for pilots, Pfluger said, because the air force gave the central government a substantial battlefield advantage before it collapsed last month. “The pilots are really the ones who brought the most lethal effects to the Taliban,” he said, adding that U.S. military commanders had focused on training pilots and supplying aircraft as a key strategy for years.
Pfluger said the pilots’ departure was a result of tense negotiations between the Uzbek government and the United States, which had pledged to evacuate its allies, including interpreters and other people who aided the coalition throughout the war. The Taliban had pressured the Uzbek government to send the pilots back to Afghanistan, his office said.
“It has not been a smooth process,” Pfluger said, “but I’m happy they’re in another country.”
The Afghans, who include pilots, maintenance crew members, other service members and relatives, were directed to a “humanitarian city” in Abu Dhabi, he said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that he was unaware of any Defense Department role in evacuating the Afghan pilots. U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the region including at the Al Dhafra air base in Abu Dhabi, did not respond to a request for comment. The State Department did not immediately provide comment.
The pilots’ arrival in the UAE was reported previously by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
More than 600 Afghans, mostly military personnel but including some civilians, had fled to Uzbekistan, Pfluger said, in what became an immediate problem for the Uzbek government. An Afghan military plane crashed there Aug. 16, one of several flights that Uzbek officials described as “illegal” crossings.
More than 150 mostly low-level security forces later returned to Afghanistan voluntarily. At least six were detained by the Taliban, according to Pfluger’s office.
The dozens of aircraft the pilots used to flee are still in Uzbekistan, Pfluger said. Kirby said the United States is in talks with “neighboring nations” about what to do with them.
The Afghan air force used U.S.-provided aircraft, including attack planes, transport planes and Black Hawk helicopters. The United States spent about $8.5 billion to stand up and support the air force, according to the Associated Press.
Pfluger’s constituent, a hairstylist in San Angelo, Tex., married her husband in 2019 after meeting him in San Antonio while he was in pilot training at a U.S. air base there, she said. She spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of retribution against her husband’s relatives, who remain in Afghanistan.
Her husband had been a pilot for about four years, flying A-29 attack aircraft in combat, she said. As targeted assassinations and threats against pilots grew, she said, her husband hatched a “life or death” plan to escape with other pilots Aug. 15, the same day the Taliban took Kabul.
“My husband was looking over his back every single day he was in Afghanistan,” she said, adding that the two lost communication for a day before he resurfaced at a military base in Uzbekistan. “It was the worst 24 hours of my life,” she said.
It is unclear how long her husband and other Afghans in his group will be in the UAE. He received a coronavirus test but does not know what happens next, or how the process will unfold for his legal status in the United States, she said. A marriage visa was expedited with assistance from Pfluger’s office, she added, and officials are working to secure him permanent resident status.
Alice Crites and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.