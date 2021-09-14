The plot to bomb the Dar al-Farooq mosque was hatched in summer 2017, prosecutors said, after Hari founded the White Rabbits in eastern Illinois. She recruited Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, her two co-defendants, and soon began outfitting the group with firearms, explosives and tactical gear purchased online and in local businesses, prosecutors said. Court documents show a long list of items including tactical vests, military-style jackets, pistol building materials and chemicals that are sometimes used in homemade explosives.