The chain of missteps ending with the missile strike came days after a suicide attack at the Kabul airport claimed the lives of at least 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, inviting a sense of urgency that may have been misplaced. It also highlights flaws in the Biden administration’s strategy for targeting threats that emerge in Afghanistan from long distance, a plan analysts have criticized as being vulnerable to inadequate intelligence and overconfidence among commanders reading ordinary behaviors as evidence of malicious intent.