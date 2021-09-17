“There is still no Department of Defense policy on civilian casualties. That’s after 20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, and mistakes like these,” said Sarah Holewinski, Washington director for Human Rights Watch and a former senior human rights adviser at the Pentagon. “Will it be that this time lessons are learned, and U.S. policies and practices will change? Or is it going to remain the case that after the next strike the U.S. military comes out and says, ‘No, it was a perfect strike. We had all the intelligence we needed'?”