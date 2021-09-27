While nearly every aspect of the airlift has been politicized at home in the United States, the rescue of nearly 124,000 people in such a narrow time frame will go down as a historic accomplishment — albeit one overshadowed by tragedy. This account of the operation is based on interviews with more than a dozen military officials and others involved in the evacuation, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity. The interviews reveal how troops, diplomats and others on the ground worked to the point of exhaustion and how commanders were forced to improvise as the Biden administration struggled to keep up with the unfolding crisis.