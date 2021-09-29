Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with the House Armed Services Committee to encounter more partisan fighting, as Republicans seek to pin the messy exit on Biden and Democrats defend the administration’s choice to end the war, pointing to 20 years of failed strategy as the propellant for an eventual Taliban takeover.
Lawmakers are expected to focus on the daylight between the military’s recommendations to the president and Biden’s decision to order a complete withdrawal, which Austin, Milley and McKenzie said Tuesday accelerated the Taliban’s victory. All three leaders acknowledged Tuesday that the Afghan government’s collapse — and that of the Afghan security forces — occurred much faster than the Pentagon had predicted.
The Taliban’s capture of Kabul set in motion a 17-day race to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who worked with the U.S.-led coalition.
Milley revealed Tuesday that it was not until Aug. 25 — 10 days after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital and less than a week before the last U.S. military personnel left — that the Joint Chiefs of Staff made the “unanimous” recommendation to Biden that he withdraw all troops rather than prolong the evacuation beyond its Aug. 31 deadline. A day later, 13 service members and at least 170 Afghans were killed in a suicide bombing. Biden has highlighted that recommendation to defend his decision to leave Afghanistan, without mentioning that it came only after the Taliban had taken control of Kabul.
Milley defends calls made to his Chinese counterpart, saying they were sanctioned and briefed across the administration
Republicans seized on those admissions to accuse Biden of lying to the American people about his military advisers’ recommendations and misleading the country about how fully the evacuation of Americans and eligible Afghans would be carried out.
Milley told senators there was “near certainty” of additional attacks on U.S. troops and “significant casualties” had the military tried to stay beyond the deadline. Remaining into September, the general said, would have required committing up to 25,000 additional personnel to reopen abandoned bases and retake Kabul, which by that time was being patrolled by an estimated 6,000 Taliban fighters.
Milley may face further questions in the House about conversations he had with his Chinese counterpart during the waning weeks of Trump’s presidency, when Milley assured him the United States was not about to attack Beijing’s interests. During his Senate testimony on Tuesday, Milley defended the calls as routine discussions that had been blessed and directed by Trump’s senior aides.