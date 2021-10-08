Pro-government newspaper al-Watan announced that Bashar had allowed his uncle to return “to prevent his imprisonment in France” following the court decision and the earlier confiscation of his assets and wealth in Spain. The newspaper said the president forgave “all that Rifaat al-Assad had done and has allowed him to return to Syria same as any other Syrian citizen, and he will have no political or social role.”
Rifaat had been under investigation by the French authorities since 2014 and was found guilty of money laundering by a Paris court. He was convicted of embezzling Syrian state funds to purchase property in France. He claims much of his wealth was given to him as gifts by the Saudi royal family.
Rifaat, a once-formidable military commander, was Hafez’s right-hand man before his exile. He proclaimed himself the legitimate ruler after the death of his brother in 2000, but Bashar took over as president. After anti-government protests erupted in the country in 2011, Rifaat called on his nephew to step down.