“The loss of this ship was completely preventable,” Adm. Bill Lescher, the Navy’s No. 2 officer, said on Wednesday. “And the Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego.”
More than 30 people could face some form of discipline, Lescher told reporters Wednesday during a call to discuss the findings. A former crew member is charged with aggravated arson and willful hazarding of a vessel, officials said this summer.
The fire broke out about 8 a.m. July 12, 2020, rapidly spreading through a ship that was minimally crewed. It burned for more than four days at temperatures of up to 1,400 degrees. The Bonhomme Richard was “particularly vulnerable” to fire at the time, with scaffolding, tools and combustible materials loaded onto the ship for maintenance, and personnel were unsure whether the firefighting equipment on board — including a sprinkler system that deploys flame-suppressing foam — was usable, military investigators found.
“At no point in the firefighting effort were any of them used, in part because they were degraded, maintenance was not properly performed to keep them ready, and the crew lacked familiarity with their capability and availability,” Vice Adm. Scott Conn, the investigating officer, wrote in the report.
The Bonhomme Richard’s crew did not lead firefighting efforts or effectively integrate its own firefighting teams with first responders from the Federal Fire Service or San Diego Fire Department, the investigation found. Those agencies attempted to fight the fire at first, but terminated their efforts about 10:30 a.m. — a decision that likely saved lives, investigators determined.
At 10:50 a.m., less than five minutes after the last firefighter exited the vessel, “a major explosion rocked the ship, blowing debris across the pier and knocking down sailors and firefighters,” the investigating officer wrote. “This explosion occurred after more than two hours of efforts where none of the ship’s installed firefighting systems were employed and no effective action was taken by any organization involved to limit the spread of the smoke and fires.”
The investigation’s findings were first reported Tuesday by USNI News.
The Bonhomme Richard fire was the latest in a series of disasters that has called into question the leadership and oversight of senior Navy leaders. Chief among them were collisions at sea in 2017 that killed a combined 17 sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain. Following those cases, several officers were fired and the Navy promised it would refocus on seamanship.
This story is developing.