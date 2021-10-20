“We continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures to ensure the safety and security of our forces," the U.S. statement said. "We maintain the inherent right to self-defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing.”
The United States did not blame anyone for the attack in its statement. For several years, it has attempted a balancing act with Iranian-backed militias along the Iraq-Syria border who want to drive the United States out of both countries and launch periodic attacks on U.S. positions.
In May, a drone strike targeted a CIA hangar in Irbil, Iraq. No one was injured, but the drone’s ability to evade tracking as it closed in concerned U.S. officials, they later said.
In June, the United States launched airstrikes on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border in response to that incident and other drone attacks. A Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said at the time that the strikes were defensive in nature, and targeted locations used by the Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada groups, which are both linked to Iran.
In July, Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq was attacked by rockets, U.S. military officials said. No injuries were reported.
The United States initially deployed a sizable contingent of troops to Tanf in 2016 to train Syrian fighters to counter the Islamic State. The Syrian and Russian governments oppose the U.S. presence, but the U.S. military continues to partner there with a group called Maghawir al-Thawra.