Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the Air Force inspector general tapped to lead an independent probe of how the disastrous strike unfolded, said Wednesday the strike did not violate rules of international warfare. It did, however, expose issues like confirmation bias, which allowed for commanders and analysts to misread drone surveillance of the driver’s actions as threatening to U.S. troops racing to evacuate Afghans from Kabul’s airport.
“When you go, ‘That is a suspicious person,’ every activity they take thereafter, you start seeing it through that lens,” Said said.
Expert analysis of deadly U.S. drone strike’s aftermath in Kabul suggests no evidence of explosives in targeted vehicle
Days before the botched drone strike, 13 U.S. troops and more than 170 Afghans were killed in an Islamic State suicide bombing. In the aftermath of the ISIS attack, intelligence suggested another attack on U.S. forces was possible.
“Individuals involved in this strike interviewed during this investigation truly believed at the time that they were targeting an imminent threat to U.S. forces on HKIA,” the general said, referring to Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Said said the rules of engagement used to carry out the drone strike were understandable given the “perceived very high threat to U.S. forces.”
The Defense Department initially said no civilians appeared to be killed in the attack. Upon further review of drone video feeds, children could be seen in the area near the car two minutes before the missile was fired, Said said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.