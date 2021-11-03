Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the Air Force inspector general tapped to lead an independent probe of how the disastrous strike unfolded, said Wednesday the strike did not violate rules of international warfare. It did, however, expose issues like confirmation bias, which allowed for commanders and analysts to misread drone surveillance of the driver’s actions as threatening to U.S. troops racing to evacuate Afghans from Kabul’s airport.
“When you go, ‘That is a suspicious person,’ every activity they take thereafter, you start seeing it through that lens,” Said said.
Expert analysis of deadly U.S. drone strike’s aftermath in Kabul suggests no evidence of explosives in targeted vehicle
Days before the botched drone strike, 13 U.S. troops and more than 170 Afghans were killed in an Islamic State suicide bombing. In the aftermath of the ISIS attack, intelligence suggested another attack on U.S. forces was possible.
“Individuals involved in this strike interviewed during this investigation truly believed at the time that they were targeting an imminent threat to U.S. forces on HKIA,” the general said, referring to Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Said said the rules of engagement used to carry out the drone strike were understandable given the “perceived very high threat to U.S. forces.”
While the report ruled out criminal violations, it left accountability decisions to commands, according to Said. “They could read it and go, ‘This is subpar performance’ … and decide to take adverse action,” he said.
The Defense Department initially said no civilians appeared to be killed in the attack. Upon further review of drone video feeds, children could be seen in the area near the car two minutes before the missile was fired, Said said.
Numerous misreads of visual evidence and intelligence before and after the strike provided commanders with confidence they hit the right target, Said said.
Analysts believed a white Toyota Corolla was involved in an unfolding plot to attack U.S. forces. The same make and model was driven by Zamarai Ahmadi, the aid worker whose extended family was killed in the drone strike. White Corollas are also among the most common sedans on Kabul’s roads, and U.S. troops never found the car they believed was linked to the plot, he said.
The analysts grew more confident in their assessment after observing Ahmadi handle a black laptop bag at the home of his supervisor. A similar bag was used to carry explosives in the airport attack, according to Said.
Hours after the strike, Pentagon officials said they were confident the car had hauled explosives because “significant secondary explosions” indicated the presence of a “substantial amount of explosive material” in the car. Said and others reviewed the video and felt the subsequent blasts were different from similar strikes they had witnessed.
In September, The Washington Post published an investigative report examining photos and video taken after the incident. The Post’s report included analysis by a physicist and explosives expert, along with former military bomb technicians, who concluded the extent of damage was limited to a Hellfire missile fired by the U.S. drone.
That analysis, along with investigations from other news outlets, came days before the Pentagon acknowledged military officials had made a deadly mistake.