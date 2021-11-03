The National Rifle Association is supporting the gun owners challenging the law.
What to know:
Justice Clarence Thomas has criticized the court for treating the Second Amendment as a 'disfavored right'
Justice Clarence Thomas is likely to ask the first question on Wednesday, as he has done since the justices returned to the courtroom last month after the coronavirus-imposed shutdown.
Thomas’s position is well known when it comes to the Second Amendment.
He has been among the conservative justices who have expressed frustration when the court has repeatedly turned down requests to examine laws that impose tough restrictions for carrying guns outside the home or ban certain types of weapons.
In 2017, Thomas and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said the court was treating the Second Amendment as a “disfavored right.”
More recently the court declined in June 2020 to take up nearly a dozen cases that gun rights groups hoped the justices might consider. Those cases involved restrictions in Maryland and New Jersey that are similar to the New York law at issue Wednesday.
Thomas objected, writing, “This court would almost certainly review the constitutionality of a law requiring citizens to establish a justifiable need before exercising their free speech rights. And it seems highly unlikely that the court would allow a state to enforce a law requiring a woman to provide a justifiable need before seeking an abortion.”
“But today, faced with a petition challenging just such a restriction on citizens’ Second Amendment rights, the court simply looks the other way,” wrote Thomas, who was joined in part by Justice Kavanaugh.
A focus on the past writings of Barrett and Kavanaugh
Two justices — Kavanaugh and Barrett — who have joined the bench since Heller was decided in 2008 are seen as pivotal to the future of New York’s law.
Both sides in the case have said in court filings in advance of Wednesday’s argument that founding-era American and English history support their respective positions. As appeals court judges, Kavanaugh and Barrett expressed support in their writings for examining the historical record when assessing the viability of gun restrictions. In each case, however, they were making the argument that the restrictions in question were unconstitutional.
As a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh dissented in a Second Amendment case in which he said the “clear message” from Heller is that the Constitution’s text, history and tradition guide analysis of gun laws and regulations. Kavanaugh was objecting to a panel decision upholding D.C.’s gun registration requirement and the city’s ban on ownership of semiautomatic rifles.
Rather than a legal test in which courts weigh whether a law is necessary to serve the government’s interest in preventing death and crime, Kavanaugh said, gun regulations should be assessed through the lens of history and tradition.
“Indeed, governments appear to have more flexibility and power to impose gun regulations under a test based on text, history, and tradition than they would under strict scrutiny,” he wrote.
Two years ago, Barrett issued a lengthy dissent in which she argued that only those shown to be dangerous may be stripped of their Second Amendment rights. Even though Barrett would have struck down the ban on all felons owning guns, she emphasized the importance of looking to history as a guide.
The “best historical support for a legislative power” to restrict gun rights, she wrote, would be “founding-era laws explicitly imposing — or explicitly authorizing the legislature to impose” such restrictions.
In Supreme Court battle over N.Y. gun law, a surprising split among conservatives
Observers say it might seem likely that the justices took the gun-rights lawsuit to overturn New York’s restrictions on carrying firearms in public places, but there is a surprising split among conservative judges and legal analysts that could influence how broadly the Supreme Court rules.
The late Justice Antonin Scalia’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller drew fire from some conservatives who said the court was creating an individual right to gun ownership that it was not clear that the Constitution granted. Similarly, a conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, Jay S. Bybee, recently wrote an opinion for the court that upheld Hawaii’s gun restrictions, pointing to “overwhelming” historical evidence that there has never been an “unfettered right” to carry firearms in public.
In the New York case being argued Monday, retired conservative judge J. Michael Luttig joined former officials who served in Republican administrations to write an amicus brief supporting the state, saying the right to carry guns outside the home “has historically been restricted in many public places.”
The two gun owners challenging the law say historical evidence “overwhelmingly confirms” that the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense.
With both sides claiming a historical upper hand, the case also underscores the limits of relying on the past to review modern laws.