“I think for this case and for Heller,” Clement said, “and I think for most of the cases that will arise, I don’t know that the original founding history is going to be radically different from that at Reconstruction. But I guess what I would say is I do think that’s about where it stops, because the point here isn’t to look at history for the sake of studying history. The point is to look at the history that’s relevant for understanding the original public meaning of the Second Amendment and the 14th Amendment.”