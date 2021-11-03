The National Rifle Association is supporting the gun owners challenging the law.
Sotomayor asks how she can 'get past all that history' of gun restrictions
Justice Sonia Sotomayor pressed the lawyer for the two gun owners about the long history of limits on the right to carry concealed firearms in public places.
“I don’t know how I get past all that history without you sort of making it up,” Sotomayor said.
The justice said the court should defer to state lawmakers to set the rules for carrying firearms outside the home and not “make the choice for the legislature.”
In response, Clement said, “I don’t think we’re asking for anybody to make that choice.”
Clement said the gun owners’ claims are consistent with the historical analysis in the court’s 2008 Heller decision that first declared an individual right to gun ownership apart from military service.
Justice Thomas asks for a historical analogy to regulating open carry
In the first question of the session, Justice Thomas asked the petitioners’ lawyer Paul Clement for an analogy in gun regulation history that would enable the court to analyze today’s case in a Second Amendment context. “Can you give me a regulation in history,” Thomas asked, “that is a base that will form a basis for legitimate regulation today?”
Clement, of course, opposes regulation today. “I suppose if you’re going to reason by analogy,” Clement said, “then you could go back and you could find analogous restrictions relatively early in our nation’s history about prohibiting certain types of firearms or having firearms in, or any weapon really, in certain sensitive locations.”
But Clement quickly shifted. “I think the reasoning works the opposite direction, which is you typically have a baseline right to carry for self-defense,” Clement said. He said some post-Civil War Reconstruction laws “purported to eliminate any right to carry openly or concealed. And those laws were essentially invalidated by every court that was applying an individual rights view of the Second Amendment. And those decisions of court were exhaustively considered by this court in Heller,” the 2008 Supreme Court ruling clarifying the right to possess a gun in the home.
“And those decisions were praised for their understanding of the Second Amendment,” Clement added.
Thomas asked whether the justices should consider the law based on when the Second Amendment was written, or when the 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War.
“I think for this case and for Heller,” Clement said, “and I think for most of the cases that will arise, I don’t know that the original founding history is going to be radically different from that at Reconstruction. But I guess what I would say is I do think that’s about where it stops, because the point here isn’t to look at history for the sake of studying history. The point is to look at the history that’s relevant for understanding the original public meaning of the Second Amendment and the 14th Amendment.”
Carrying a firearm outside the home is a 'fundamental constitutional right,' gun owners' lawyer says
The lawyer for two gun owners challenging New York’s gun-control law, told the justices that carrying a firearm outside the home is a “fundamental constitutional right.”
New York officials have turned that right, attorney Paul Clement said, into a privilege that can only be enjoyed by those who demonstrate to government officials that they have an “atypical need” to exercise that right.
“That is not how constitutional rights work,” said Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general.
Clement said early American history confirms a Second Amendment right to carry a firearm outside the home for self-defense. He urged the court to strike down the New York law that he said “makes it a crime” for typical, law-abiding citizens to exercise that right.
Justice Gorsuch, sick with a stomach bug, will participate from home
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch will participate in today’s oral arguments from home “out of an abundance of caution” because he has a stomach bug, said Patricia McCabe, a spokeswoman for the court.
Gorsuch tested negative for the coronavirus Tuesday and Wednesday morning, McCabe added. He is fully vaccinated against the virus.
Gorsuch also worked from home Tuesday, listening to oral arguments by phone as the court heard two cases, one on the First Amendment and the other on the Federal Arbitration Act.
After a year of conference calls, the court returned to in-person hearings in October, but its doors remain closed to the public because of the pandemic. Only the justices, lawyers, journalists and essential personnel are allowed into the courtroom.
Justice Clarence Thomas has criticized the court for treating the Second Amendment as a 'disfavored right'
Justice Clarence Thomas is likely to ask the first question on Wednesday, as he has done since the justices returned to the courtroom last month after the coronavirus-imposed shutdown.
Thomas’s position is well known when it comes to the Second Amendment.
He has been among the conservative justices who have expressed frustration when the court has repeatedly turned down requests to examine laws that impose tough restrictions for carrying guns outside the home or ban certain types of weapons.
In 2017, Thomas and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said the court was treating the Second Amendment as a “disfavored right.”
More recently the court declined in June 2020 to take up nearly a dozen cases that gun rights groups hoped the justices might consider. Those cases involved restrictions in Maryland and New Jersey that are similar to the New York law at issue Wednesday.
Thomas objected, writing, “This court would almost certainly review the constitutionality of a law requiring citizens to establish a justifiable need before exercising their free speech rights. And it seems highly unlikely that the court would allow a state to enforce a law requiring a woman to provide a justifiable need before seeking an abortion.”
“But today, faced with a petition challenging just such a restriction on citizens’ Second Amendment rights, the court simply looks the other way,” wrote Thomas, who was joined in part by Justice Kavanaugh.
A focus on the past writings of Barrett and Kavanaugh
Two justices — Kavanaugh and Barrett — who have joined the bench since Heller was decided in 2008 are seen as pivotal to the future of New York’s law.
Both sides in the case have said in court filings in advance of Wednesday’s argument that founding-era American and English history support their respective positions. As appeals court judges, Kavanaugh and Barrett expressed support in their writings for examining the historical record when assessing the viability of gun restrictions. In each case, however, they were making the argument that the restrictions in question were unconstitutional.
As a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh dissented in a Second Amendment case in which he said the “clear message” from Heller is that the Constitution’s text, history and tradition guide analysis of gun laws and regulations. Kavanaugh was objecting to a panel decision upholding D.C.’s gun registration requirement and the city’s ban on ownership of semiautomatic rifles.
Rather than a legal test in which courts weigh whether a law is necessary to serve the government’s interest in preventing death and crime, Kavanaugh said, gun regulations should be assessed through the lens of history and tradition.
“Indeed, governments appear to have more flexibility and power to impose gun regulations under a test based on text, history, and tradition than they would under strict scrutiny,” he wrote.
Two years ago, Barrett issued a lengthy dissent in which she argued that only those shown to be dangerous may be stripped of their Second Amendment rights. Even though Barrett would have struck down the ban on all felons owning guns, she emphasized the importance of looking to history as a guide.
The “best historical support for a legislative power” to restrict gun rights, she wrote, would be “founding-era laws explicitly imposing — or explicitly authorizing the legislature to impose” such restrictions.
In Supreme Court battle over N.Y. gun law, a surprising split among conservatives
Observers say it might seem likely that the justices took the gun-rights lawsuit to overturn New York’s restrictions on carrying firearms in public places, but there is a surprising split among conservative judges and legal analysts that could influence how broadly the Supreme Court rules.
Justice Antonin Scalia’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller drew fire from some conservatives who said the court was creating an individual right to gun ownership that it was not clear that the Constitution granted. Similarly, a conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, Jay S. Bybee, recently wrote an opinion for the court that upheld Hawaii’s gun restrictions, pointing to “overwhelming” historical evidence that there has never been an “unfettered right” to carry firearms in public.
In the New York case being argued Monday, retired conservative judge J. Michael Luttig joined former officials who served in Republican administrations to write an amicus brief supporting the state, saying the right to carry guns outside the home “has historically been restricted in many public places.”
The two gun owners challenging the law say historical evidence “overwhelmingly confirms” that the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense.
With both sides claiming a historical upper hand, the case also underscores the limits of relying on the past to review modern laws.