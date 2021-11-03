The late Justice Antonin Scalia’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller drew fire from some conservatives who said the court was creating an individual right to gun ownership that it was not clear that the Constitution granted. Similarly, a conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, Jay S. Bybee, recently wrote an opinion for the court that upheld Hawaii’s gun restrictions, pointing to “overwhelming” historical evidence that there has never been an “unfettered right” to carry firearms in public.