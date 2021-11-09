“It seems to be uniformly true that people at the lower levels who have experience with these things are telling us that there is a problem, and that senior leadership is not receiving that there is that problem,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in a phone call with reporters. “So, we’ve got an issue right there. At the end of the day, all of this is about leadership.”
The service defined “interpersonal violence” to include behavior ranging from workplace rumor-mongering on the low end to serious cases of physical abuse.
The report highlights the Pentagon’s ongoing challenges with keeping its own people safe, and was released as the military copes with a years-long epidemic of sexual assault and hazing in the ranks. The Pentagon has assessed that thousands of cases of each occur each year.
“One of our top priorities is to create a safe environment free from interpersonal violence,” said Gen. Charles Q. Brown, the service’s top officer, in a statement. “It was essential to hear from our Airmen, Guardians and family members so we can ensure we understand how they are being cared for after experiencing interpersonal violence. Going forward, we need to build trust so reports can occur and all get the kind of help they need.”
The survey emerged from a task force that the Air Force established in July 2020, after the killings of two young women in the military, Army Spec. Vanessa Guillen and Airman 1st Class Natasha Raye Aposhian. Guillen, 20, was allegedly killed by a colleague at Fort Hood in Texas, while Aposhian, 21, was shot to death at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, allegedly by a fellow airman whom she had recently dated.
Brig. Gen. April D. Vogel, who oversaw the task force, referred to those deaths on Tuesday and said the Air Force wanted to hear more about what service members go through.
“We wanted to look at any use of power or force that resulted in psychological or physical harm, and more specifically any type of behavior that would detract from a culture of dignity and respect,” she said.
Thirty-six percent of the survey’s respondents said they experienced workplace bullying, and 29 percent reported harassment. Twenty-one percent of people surveyed said they had experienced “non-intimate” violence with a partner, while 9 percent said they experienced “intimate partner violence.” The survey did not include the spouses of airmen, so cases of domestic abuse may be underreported, Kendall said.
Air Force investigators found that in many cases, service members choose not to report troubling behavior either due to fear of retaliation from colleagues or superiors, or because they do not think the problem will be addressed. Others thought their negative experiences did merit being reported.
“The initial analysis indicates that some [Air Force Department] personnel lack trust in their chain of command,” the report said. “A majority of those who completed the Task Force survey and experienced behaviors considered consistent with [interpersonal violence] did not seek help, and many who did report, maintained that no action was taken in response.”
Respondents raised questions on why the military often transfers people who have shown themselves to be problematic, rather than ejecting them from the service.
“You’ve got to get rid of the bad apples; you’ve got to fire people,” said one civilian employee, whose name is not included in the report. “They don’t fire people, they move people, they don’t fire people, they relieve them of command, they don’t fire people, they whisk them away and they put them somewhere else.”
Another respondent said that when service members rotate out of a unit, it’s a good time for the service to seek their thoughts.
“I’ve left three different units and not once has someone interviewed me about my experience in the unit I’ve left,” the respondent said. “I think that’s a time when you can interview someone and expect more candid feedback than when they’re in it.”