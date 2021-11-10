Stock, a retired Army Reserve officer and civilian immigration attorney, became more and more disturbed by the trend, particularly as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq had exposed the Pentagon’s lack of expertise in the languages and cultural sensitivities unique to those parts of the world. For centuries, she thought, the U.S. military has leveraged immigrants in times of conflict, putting them on paths to citizenship while benefiting from their skills — such as translating enemy documents and interpreting transmissions sent in their native tongues. But after 9/11, the leadership appeared blind to these potential assets thanks to a broken immigration system and regulations that at the time barred enlistment without a green card.