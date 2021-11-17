A measure addressing the United States’ economic and technological posture toward China — passed by the Senate on a vote of 68 to 32 in June but never voted on in the House — could be grandfathered into the Senate’s defense legislation, Schumer said, adding that he also believed it was possible to get the votes for a repeal of the 2002 authorization for military force in Iraq. That legislation has not been used as the sole authorization for a military engagement in years, and earlier this year, the House voted to repeal it with dozens of Republicans on board.