The National Defense Authorization Act, which directs funding for the Pentagon and related programs, has enjoyed privileged status for decades as one of the few “must pass” pieces of legislation Congress tackles every year. As such, lawmakers routinely seek to exploit it as a vehicle for other measures that have hit delays in becoming law.
Senators have proposed hundreds of amendments to the defense bill. Some, such as a proposal from Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) to establish an independent commission to investigate the Afghanistan war, are expected to earn enough bipartisan support for inclusion. Others, such as the effort by Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) to revoke President Biden’s mandate that federal government employees, contractors and military personnel receive a coronavirus vaccine, are expected to inspire considerably more controversy.
House passes defense bill with commission to investigate Afghanistan failures, mandate that women register for draft
But as senators work through the details, there are particular political tensions that could color the debate.
Senate Republicans have excoriated their Democratic colleagues for taking nearly two months since the House passed its version of the defense bill to put an equivalent bill on the Senate floor. This week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) accused Democrats of “coming up short on supporting our service members past, present and future” by having delayed the vote while the party feuded internally over President Biden’s domestic policy agenda.
“The full Senate should have considered, amended and then passed an annual defense authorization bill months ago,” McConnell said on the floor.
Schumer has said the Senate could begin voting on amendments as soon as Wednesday.
A measure addressing the United States’ economic and technological posture toward China — passed by the Senate on a vote of 68 to 32 in June but never voted on in the House — could be grandfathered into the Senate’s defense legislation, Schumer said, adding that he also believed it was possible to get the votes for a repeal of the 2002 authorization for military force in Iraq. That legislation has not been used as the sole authorization for a military engagement in years, and earlier this year, the House voted to repeal it with dozens of Republicans on board.
It is unclear if the Senate will be able to ready the defense bill for final passage this week. Tensions surrounding the amendment process will be high, with negotiations occurring against the backdrop of China’s recent test of a hypersonic missile and Russia’s launch of an antisatellite missile. Republicans and Democrats continue to spar over who bears responsibility for this summer’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan and how the military should discipline service members who refuse to get vaccinated.
The Senate defense bill must be reconciled with the House measure before final legislation can be passed by both chambers and sent to Biden. That, too, sets up potential difficulties: The defense bill will be competing for time on Congress’s calendar with looming deadlines to replenish the federal budget to avoid a government shutdown, raise or eviscerate the debt ceiling, and Democratic leaders’ commitment to see through Biden’s yet-unfinished human infrastructure plan, dubbed “Build Back Better,” despite resistance within their own ranks.
Once it becomes law, the defense bill is expected to pave the way for significant policy changes in the military, particularly regarding personnel matters.
Both the House and Senate versions currently include a sweeping overhaul of how the military handles cases of sexual assault, taking the decision of whether to prosecute out of the chain of command. Both bills also envision requiring women to register for the Selective Service, the repository of names of Americans eligible to be drafted into the ranks of the military.
The United States has not had a draft call since 1972, but the policy change is seen as one more step toward equal treatment of male and female service members.