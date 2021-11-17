After a Netflix documentary last year raised doubts about his guilt and that of another man convicted in the killing, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. launched a review of the case.
Vance’s office and the Innocence Project, which is part of Aziz’s legal team, announced on Wednesday that two men would be exonerated on Thursday afternoon in New York State Supreme Court. While the announcement did not name the men, two people familiar with proceedings identified one of them as Aziz.
The second is likely to be Khalil Islam (aka Thomas 15X Johnson), who like Aziz long maintained his innocence. He died in 2009.
Attorney David Shanies, a private lawyer on Aziz’s team, did not respond to messages left by phone and email Tuesday night. Aziz, who is in his 80s, also could not be reached for comment.
Malcom X’s murder has been the subject of debate among Black Muslims and historians for decades. There are theories that the government or a law enforcement agency was part of the plot to kill him; the Netflix documentary examined the possibility that his killers were Nation of Islam devotees from Newark, N.J., and were living in plain sight while innocent men — Aziz and Islam, both of New York — were imprisoned.
A third man, Talmadge Hayer, has admitted to his role in the murder while publicly insisting that Aziz and Islam had no part in the event.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.