It’s unclear how many unvaccinated Marines have requested medical or religious exemptions, or how many of those requests have been granted, but such cases are expected to be exceptionally rare. The Navy has granted six permanent medical exemptions and no religious exemptions — for any vaccine — in the last seven years, officials said. The Army has granted just one permanent medical exemption and, like the Navy, zero religious exemptions, the service said. The Army’s compliance deadline is Dec. 15 — the last for active-duty personnel — and 95 percent of soldiers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, service data show.