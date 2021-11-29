The announcement of the investigation comes just two weeks after the Pentagon first publicly acknowledged the details of the March 18, 2019, strike, which was part a string of attacks on Baghouz, a town along Syria’s border with Iraq that was the last stronghold of the Islamic State. The military’s admission followed a New York Times report about the strike, in which former military investigators suggested the findings of an internal probe into what happened had sanitized and improperly classified aspects of the event — despite suggestions from military lawyers that it constituted a war crime.
Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for Central Command, said the United States carried out the strike after receiving a request for assistance from allied Syrian forces in the area — and after U.S. troops on the ground reported seeing no civilians. The strike killed at least 16 militants and four civilians, Urban has said. But there were more than 60 other deaths that the military could not “conclusively characterize,” he said, including “multiple armed women” and “at least one” armed child.
The investigation is the second high-profile probe in recent weeks into an airstrike that the military carried out in the waning days of a major conflict, and later acknowledged had resulted in civilian deaths. Earlier this month, the Pentagon released the findings from a probe into an Aug. 29 strike in Kabul, which military officials initially defended as an attack on presumed Islamic State-Khorasan targets. The Pentagon later acknowledged that it had killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and seven children, deeming it a “tragic mistake” — but the review did not recommend anyone be held accountable.
Kirby said that the military would “review the reports of the investigation already conducted" into the airstrike in Syria and conduct the probe to determine five things: what civilian casualties resulted; whether measures to mitigate civilian casualties had been implemented “appropriately”; whether the strike complied with the laws of war; whether there should be accountability, and for whom; and whether any processes or authorities ought to be altered in the future.
Garrett was chosen to lead the probe in part because of his rank as a four-star general, Kirby said. In the Kabul drone strike review, Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the Air Force’s three-star inspector general, was tasked with investigating an incident overseen by a commander who outranks him, raising questions of whether Said may have pulled punches in a review that made no public remarks about senior commander accountability.
Garrett was also chosen because he was not involved in the strike, “so there can be a dispassionate review of the information,” Kirby said.
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.