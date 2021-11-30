Stitt told Austin in a Nov. 2 letter that the defense chief’s order for all troops to get vaccinated “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans” and that a significant number of troops planned to forgo the vaccine. He later ordered Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, commander of Oklahoma’s roughly 8,200 National Guard troops, to execute a policy allowing members to avoid the vaccine while on state orders if they wish.