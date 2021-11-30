Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), the only governor to enact such a policy, maintains that he possesses the authority to sidestep federal directives while troops are under the state’s control, his office said, and is exploring legal guidelines on who can be punished for refusing the Pentagon’s orders.
Stitt told Austin in a Nov. 2 letter that the defense chief’s order for all troops to get vaccinated “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans” and that a significant number of troops planned to forgo the vaccine. He later ordered Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, commander of Oklahoma’s roughly 8,200 National Guard troops, to execute a policy allowing members to avoid the vaccine while on state orders if they wished.
Austin denied the request in a letter Monday, asserting his authority over every aspect of the military, including National Guard members under state command. He said his order was informed in large part by the hundreds of deaths and thousands of hospitalizations of service members and Defense Department civilians due to the coronavirus.
“Covid-19 takes our service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements,” Austin wrote. “The concerns in your letter do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement.”
Guard members who refuse the vaccine risk participation in drills and training at the state level, Austin wrote, as well as removal from the service.
Stitt “maintains his position that the governor is the commander in chief for all members of the Oklahoma National Guard” while on state orders, spokesman Charlie Hannema said in a statement. “No policy changes are planned,” Hannema said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that enforcement would focus on individuals rather than commanders upholding Stitt’s policy, and would include eventual withholding of pay because of missed training.
Stitt’s office is exploring laws that govern federal and state authorities for the National Guard, pointing to one section that says the federal government can withhold funding to states over failure to heed orders but does not prescribe actions against individuals.
The episode is “far from over in our eyes,” said an official in the governor’s office who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe ongoing discussions.
Other governors have privately expressed interest in enacting similar policies, officials in Oklahoma have said, declining to name any of them. The Pentagon has not received such requests from other governors, Kirby said.
The issue comes as vaccination deadlines draw nearer for some Guard members. The Air Force deadline for Air Guard members to be vaccinated is Dec. 2. The majority of Oklahoma Guard troops fall under the Army, which has a summer deadline.
The governor fired the state’s previous Guard commander, who was bullish on his troops getting vaccinated, and installed his deputy, Mancino, as his replacement in November.
Mancino said he is considering a clarifying update to his order that vaccines are optional for troops under state control to reiterate the potential negative consequences of vaccine refusal if they are activated for federal duty.
Although some Guard troops could skip the vaccine and still serve within the state for some time, they won’t be able to avoid the federal mandate if mobilized for a combat deployment or attend various programs, such as Ranger school and officer development courses, Mancino said, which are vital for advancement.
“In general, if your goal is to progress in your career, this will hinder you from doing so,” he said of avoiding the vaccine. “With that freedom of choice, that doesn’t mean you escape all responsibility for your choice.”
The National Guard has accounted for a disproportionate share of the 75 deaths among military personnel with covid-19. Guard members account for 28 percent of all covid-related deaths in the military, though they make up only about 19 percent of the armed forces.
The majority of those deaths occurred this summer and fall, as the delta variant swept through the United States, peaking with 21 deaths in September alone. None of the service members who died were fully vaccinated, the Pentagon has said. No new deaths have been reported in recent weeks, with defense officials pointing to rising vaccine rates as a major factor.