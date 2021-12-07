“It is an unconscionable failure to deliver a National Defense Authorization Act that does not meet the values of equity and justice for which we have long strived or a bill that does not meaningfully protect the foundations of our democracy,” Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) wrote in a letter to fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus, urging them to oppose the bill when it comes to the House floor. Brown, who served in the Army for 30 years before joining Congress, had been a key force behind efforts to more broadly reform military justice and combat extremism in the ranks. Both provisions were left out.