Celiz, 32, was a combat engineer with the elite 75th Ranger Regiment on July 12, 2018, when he stepped out from behind cover and put himself between a U.S. helicopter carrying out a medical evacuation and enemy fighters who peppered the aircraft with gunfire, according to an Army account of the battle. A pilot in the helicopter, Capt. Ben Krzeczowski, credited Celiz with protecting them and said that he and other soldiers owed him their lives.