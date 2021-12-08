The soldiers include Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who suffered mortal injuries in Iraq in while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in 2005; Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a Special Forces soldier who fought off Taliban suicide bombers in Afghanistan in 2013; and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, an Army Ranger who died in a 2018 firefight in Afghanistan.
The recognition for each could come as soon as Dec. 16, four U.S. officials said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an expected White House announcement.
The valor awards come as the administration pivots away from 20 years of counterinsurgency wars, and four months after a chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan in which some Americans and Afghan partners were left behind. Advocates have long pressed for awards for Cashe and Plumlee after earlier nominations were denied, while Celiz’s case surfaced more recently.
The White House and the Pentagon declined to comment.
Each case entails extraordinary circumstances.
Cashe, 35, was a platoon sergeant on Oct. 17, 2005, when his hulking Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over a bomb near Samarra, Iraq. The blast ruptured a fuel tank inside the vehicle, setting the vehicle and soldiers inside on fire. Cashe, despite suffering initial injuries in the explosion, stepped into the fiery vehicle’s back door numerous times to pull soldiers to safety. He died about three weeks later.
Cashe was quickly nominated for the Silver Star, the U.S. military’s third-highest award for valor in combat. But as the details of his actions became clear, his case entered a long-running purgatory in which his commanding officers nominated him for the Medal of Honor, and the Army declined to approve it.
Cashe will become the first Black U.S. service member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Plumlee was a staff sergeant on Aug. 28, 2013, when Taliban fighters detonated a 400-pound bomb, breaching the outside wall of his base in Ghazni, Afghanistan. He found himself in a firefight in which suicide bombers detonated no more than a few feet away from him, and he engaged them with firearms at point-blank range.
Plumlee was recommended for the Medal of Honor by his commanding officers, and received backing from several top generals, including Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., who was then the top commander in Afghanistan.
But the Army decided in 2015 to award Plumlee the Silver Star instead, prompting then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter to request an inspector general investigation of the case. Army officials involved in the process gave investigators varying reasons they did not support the case, triggering outcry from combat veterans who have long thought the Medal of Honor review process is too arbitrary.
Celiz, 32, was a combat engineer with the elite 75th Ranger Regiment on July 12, 2018, when he stepped out from behind cover and put himself between a U.S. helicopter carrying out a medical evacuation and enemy fighters who peppered the aircraft with gunfire, according to an Army account of the battle. A pilot in the helicopter, Capt. Ben Krzeczowski, credited Celiz with protecting them and said that he and other soldiers owed him their lives.
Celiz was on his fifth deployment with his Ranger battalion, and had previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the elite unit.