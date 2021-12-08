More than 30 Purple Hearts were awarded previously to U.S. soldiers forced to take cover when 11 missiles — each about 40 feet long and carrying a 1,600-pound warhead — slammed into Ain al-Asad air base on Jan. 8, 2020, an incident that brought the United States and Iran to the brink of war. Commanders pressured the Army to consider others who were hurt, saying approval guidelines were unevenly and unfairly applied.