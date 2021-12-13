The Aug. 29 event is one of many in which U.S. airstrikes killed civilians with no one in the military being held to account. A report published Sunday by the New York Times found that in the war against ISIS, one small, secretive strike cell was responsible for “tens of thousands of bombs and missiles” that were dropped in Syria, many of which killed civilians. The report claims the unit intentionally “circumvented rules imposed to protect noncombatants,” alarming military and intelligence officials whose complaints about the civilian carnage appeared to go nowhere.