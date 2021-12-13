Botched drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul was not a result of criminal negligence, Pentagon says
That review did not recommend any punishments either, despite Pentagon leaders’ earlier admission that the strike was a “tragic mistake.”
A spokesman for U.S. Central Command, which oversaw the operation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Austin’s decision was first reported by the New York Times.
The botched strike was carried out during a chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan, occurring just days after a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghans.
Visual forensics: Analysis of deadly U.S. drone strike’s aftermath in Kabul suggests no evidence of explosives in targeted vehicle
The military officials who approved the Aug. 29 strike — who have not been identified publicly — believed they were targeting an operative of Islamic State-Khorasan, the terrorist group’s arm in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But as evidence later showed, the suspected explosives they believed to be inside a white Toyota Corolla proved to water tanks for the aid worker’s family.
Top U.S. military leaders initially defended the operation as a “righteous strike.” But as more details emerged revealing the extent of the error, the Pentagon promised to make “condolence payments” to the victims’ family.
As of last week, those payments had not yet been issued.